FRANKFORT – (KT) Secretary of State Michael Adams says the general election has gone smoothly, with no major problems reported.

“Usually when it’s this smooth it means there is a low turnout,” Adams told Kentucky Today, chuckling.  “There doesn’t appear to be a low turnout today. It seems to be pretty strong all across the state. Any election, you’re going to have mistakes, you’re going to have intentional things people do. We have not seen anything of great concern.”