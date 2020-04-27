The Calloway County Sheriff‘s Office reported at approximately 9:45 a.m. Monday, April 27, that Kentucky 94 East at Green Valley Road will be closed for several hours for an accident cleanup.
breaking
Section of KY 94 East closed for accident cleanup
Hawkins Teague
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- MPD investigates death case, no foul play suspected
- Calloway County Health Department confirms 3 new cases of coronavirus
- Obituaries April 22, 2020
- Obituaries April 23, 2020
- Obituaries April 24, 2020
- 29th COVID-19 case confirmed in Calloway
- Obituaries April 25, 2020
- Section of KY 94 East closed for accident cleanup
- Calloway County Health Department confirms 22nd case of coronavirus (COVID19)
- Obituaries April 27, 2020
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.