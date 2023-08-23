Sedalia man charged with 5 counts of wanton endangerment
Walker

MURRAY – A Sedalia man faces first-degree wanton endangerment charges after police investigated a report that he had pointed a firearm at several local residents.

According to a news release, the Murray Police Department responded at 2:52 p.m. Tuesday to the south side of Murray in reference to a male subject who had reportedly pointed a firearm at multiple people at their residence after an altercation. Prior to officers’ arrival, the suspect, identified as Tyler Walker, 20, of Sedalia, had fled the scene, MPD said.  

