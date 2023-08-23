Sedalia man charged with 5 counts of wanton endangerment

MURRAY – A Sedalia man faces first-degree wanton endangerment charges after police investigated a report that he had pointed a firearm at several local residents.
According to a news release, the Murray Police Department responded at 2:52 p.m. Tuesday to the south side of Murray in reference to a male subject who had reportedly pointed a firearm at multiple people at their residence after an altercation. Prior to officers’ arrival, the suspect, identified as Tyler Walker, 20, of Sedalia, had fled the scene, MPD said.
Officers quickly located Walker and conducted a traffic stop. Through investigation, the officers found that Walker had allegedly hidden the firearm in another location, but the officers were able to recover it. As a result of the investigation, Walker was charged with five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of third-degree terroristic threatening and one count tampering with physical evidence. He was arrested and lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
MPD said it would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
