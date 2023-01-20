Adam Seiber

MURRAY – The Murray Independent Board of Education, by a consensus vote of the board on Jan. 18, appointed Adam Seiber to fill the board vacancy created due to the resignation of Gayle Rogers in December. Seiber’s service will begin on Feb. 9.

Seiber is a 1996 graduate of Calloway County High School and received his BS in business/finance from Murray State University in 2000. He is currently the managing director of Racing Tiger Capital, a specialty finance and investment company.

Tags

Recommended for you