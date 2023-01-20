MURRAY – The Murray Independent Board of Education, by a consensus vote of the board on Jan. 18, appointed Adam Seiber to fill the board vacancy created due to the resignation of Gayle Rogers in December. Seiber’s service will begin on Feb. 9.
Seiber is a 1996 graduate of Calloway County High School and received his BS in business/finance from Murray State University in 2000. He is currently the managing director of Racing Tiger Capital, a specialty finance and investment company.
“I am honored to have this opportunity to serve the students of Murray Independent Schools and look forward to work with board members and administration to successfully plan for the future and continue the longstanding tradition, pride and excellence of this school district,” said Seiber.
“Mr. Seiber will be an outstanding addition to this board team and I have confidence that he will continue in making sound, student-centered decisions,” said MISD Superintendent Coy Samons.
Seiber and his wife Colleen are residents of Murray and have three children.
