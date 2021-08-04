MURRAY — No injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon after a semi tractor trailer crashed just south of Murray after heavily damaging several vehicles in the parking lot of a business.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck occurred at about 2 p.m. along U.S. 641 South about a mile south of the Murray city limits in an area known as Brandon Bottoms.
CCSO said that David Rivers, 28, of Little Rock, Arkansas, was driving his semi rig north on 641 South as it approached a sweeping downhill curve. At that time, CCSO said, Rivers’ rig was met by another semi that was headed in the opposite direction.
CCSO said that the semi that was traveling south had moved into Rivers’ lane, causing him to take evasive action. This caused Rivers’ rig to drop off of the northbound lane. Eventually, the rig overcorrected and returned to the highway, but then drifted through the southbound lane before striking a ditch.
CCSO said the rig then left the ditch and sideswiped the parking lot of West Kentucky Surplus & Sales, which is located at the base of the sweeping curve. There, it struck four military vehicles — described as “Humvees” — with three of the vehicles receiving major damage. One of the vehicles had its top removed, while another took a more direct hit at its rear area.
CCSO also said that two passenger cars that were also parked on the lot were damaged by debris that was produced during the wreck. The semi then veered back into the ditch, where its journey came to an end.
Because the rig came to rest in the ditch and just off of the highway, traffic was not disrupted until crews attempted to remove the rig about an hour later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.