LEXINGTON, Ky. — (TNS) U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, once again froze up for a prolonged period of time in response to a question at a press conference in Northern Kentucky Wednesday.

McConnell, 81, fell silent for more than 30 seconds following a reporter’s question at a Covington lunchtime event. This comes one month after a much-publicized similar freeze up in Washington took place, when McConnell was escorted away from a press conference, later returning and telling reporters “I’m fine.”