Senate approves income tax rate cut, sends it on to governor’s desk

Sen. Christian McDaniel, R-Ryland Heights, carried the income tax rate deduction in the Senate. It approved 30-5 and heads to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk.

 Kentucky Today / Tom Latek

FRANKFORT – (KT)  Legislation introduced in the House that would cut the state’s income tax rate from 4.5% to 4%, effective Jan. 1, 2024, saw final passage in the Senate on Wednesday, sending it on to the governor’s desk.

House Bill 1, sponsored by Rep. Brandon Reed, R-Hodgenville, marks the second step in income tax rate cuts that could eventually go to zero based on the amount of budget surpluses and the budget reserve trust fund, also known as the rainy day fund.