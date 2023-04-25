US-NEWS-SENATE-SCOTUS-THOMAS-GET

United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas poses for an official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on Oct. 7, 2022, in Washington, D.C. 

 Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — The chair of the Senate Finance Committee demanded information Monday from a billionaire Republican donor as Democrats respond to reports that Justice Clarence Thomas did not disclose luxury trips and a real estate deal on annual ethics forms.

Sen. Ron Wyden sent a letter to Harlan Crow that requests a detailed accounting by May 8 of private jet flights, vacations and yacht trips Crow provided to Thomas. The Oregon Democrat called it an “unprecedented arrangement between a wealthy benefactor and a Supreme Court justice” that “raises serious concerns.”