(TNS) Two years ago, Sam Brown was campaigning for Senate in Nevada as an outsider, and he wasn’t shy about criticizing Senate Republican incumbents and those in the Capitol Hill “swamps.”

Times have changed for Brown, who is now the candidate national Republicans want to see take on Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., in 2024. National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Steve Daines of Montana praised Brown’s entry into the race, and other Republicans, including Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, have endorsed him.