US-NEWS-SENATE-SPENDING-GET

U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., listens in the House Chamber during the second day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 4, 2023, in Washington, D.C. McCarthy lost a sixth vote for speaker. 

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON – (TNS) Senators are quietly discussing the possibility of moving first on a stopgap spending and supplemental appropriations combo package next month given uncertainty about how the House will proceed, according to sources familiar with the talks.

After Labor Day, lawmakers will have just a few weeks to avert a partial government shutdown when current appropriations lapse on Oct. 1. Meanwhile, the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster aid fund is rapidly running out of cash and expected to defer longer-term rebuilding projects in order to respond to immediate crises on Maui, in Southern California and elsewhere.