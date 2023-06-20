MURRAY – It’s always disappointing when a tree is unexpectedly destroyed, but a local service organization turned that dilemma into a blessing for WATCH Inc.
WATCH Inc. has been providing adult day training, vocational rehabilitation and job placement for adults with developmental/intellectual disabilities or acquired brain injuries at its Main Street location since 1984 and traces its origins back to a program started in 1958. Last week, a group called Hope In Murray built a deck on the west side of the building, which had been left bare earlier this spring when a couple of trees had to be removed after experiencing significant damage from a recent storm.
“We’re just really thankful that we have such a wonderful group that’s volunteering their time and their skills to help us out,” said WATCH Executive Director Regina Slaughter. “We live in a really wonderful community, and Hope In Murray is an awesome addition to that.”
“Hope In Murray started in about 2017,” said Vicki Emerson-Son, one of the volunteers who co-founded the group. “A lot of folks were already volunteering with a ministry in Hopkinsville called Grace and Mercy. That’s how a lot of us became acquainted, and we just kind of felt that there was a need for a group that could be able to do something locally. A lot of us do mission work across the country, and we just thought we could do something here for people in this community.”
With the group carrying out a Christian mission, Emerson-Son said it’s no accident that the acronym for the organization’s name is “HIM.”
“We’re Hope In Murray, but it's really all about Him, and it's just a blessing to be able to be His hands and feet,” Emerson-Son said last week while the project was still in progress. “We try to work with veterans, senior citizens, single parents, the elderly (and those types of groups). I got a call from the director here, and she asked if we could come out and take a look at it (where trees were removed). We did, and that's kind of how we all got here today.”
“Originally, we had two trees planted there in memory of people, and the storms took those trees out,” said Patrice Klobe, WATCH Inc.’s executive financial director. “It's gravel, so you can't plant grass, and we didn't want to put more trees because this used to be on an incline, and the trees lean (to the west), so we thought we could make better use of the room by putting in a deck that everybody could enjoy. … We have two tables we’re going to put out here so (employees) can come out on break and at lunchtime and enjoy the nice weather.”
HIM volunteer Gloria Thomas said the group wanted to thank LMD Landscaping Materials & Design owner John Homa for bringing an excavator out to get the project started.
“He saved us about two days worth of work,” added volunteer John Fuqua.
The project was finished Saturday, so the deck is now in use.
