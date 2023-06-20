MURRAY – It’s always disappointing when a tree is unexpectedly destroyed, but a local service organization turned that dilemma into a blessing for WATCH Inc.

WATCH Inc. has been providing adult day training, vocational rehabilitation and job placement for adults with developmental/intellectual disabilities or acquired brain injuries at its Main Street location since 1984 and traces its origins back to a program started in 1958. Last week, a group called Hope In Murray built a deck on the west side of the building, which had been left bare earlier this spring when a couple of trees had to be removed after experiencing significant damage from a recent storm.