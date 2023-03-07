MURRAY – Having already won a statewide award with her speech performance, Murray High School senior Raegan Settle heads to Northern Kentucky University with hopes of securing another victory.
Settle has been involved with the speech team since sixth grade, and late last week, she practiced her award-winning monologue for a group of faculty and staff in the MHS Media Center. Coach Michael Robinson said the monologue is from a 2020 play called “Alabaster,” written by Audrey Cefaly. In Settle’s speech, she plays June, an Alabama woman who survives a tornado with her goat, Weezy, and spends her days painting as a way to cope with the trauma from experiencing the tornado and losing her loved ones. After the Graves County tornado in 2021 and the tornado that happened in McCracken County just last week, Settle’s performance piece could not be any timelier.
“We’re getting ready for Raegan to go compete at the Kentucky High School Speech League state contest,” Robinson said. “It will be held on the campus of Northern Kentucky University on March 10 and 11, and it's where students from high schools all across Kentucky are going to gather. They've gone to regional contests and qualified for state competition, and they are going to have preliminary competition on Friday. Then on Saturday, they will have quarterfinals, semis and then the top six in the state in the final round. A couple of weeks ago, Raegan competed at the Kentucky Educational Speech and Drama Association’s state contest. There are two different state leagues, and she won first in the state with that script in ‘Dramatic Interpretation.’”
After Settle performed her monologue last Wednesday for an impressed group of school and district employees, Robinson said it had been good practice for her as she prepares her next competition. He added that Settle is also on the verge of setting a new school record for cumulative points earned over the years.
“We’re celebrating a number of different things today,” Robinson said. “One is getting ready for state competition, so we wanted to try and replicate the feeling of what it would be like in a final round with a good-sized audience in a big room and to have all of those eyes and that response, which is fantastic. In prelims, it's usually just the student and maybe a judge, and that's it. Also, Friday (March 3) is National Speech and Debate Education Day, so we are celebrating that. Raegan couldn't be here (last Thursday or Friday), so we thought, ‘Let's just do this today.’
“Also, Reagan is about to become the second student in Murray High history to receive more than 2,000 points with the National Speech & Debate Association’s Honor Society, and that's quite the achievement. Soon, she's probably going to surpass that point leader, Brynn Jones, who graduated a few years ago (in 2017), and Raegan will probably surpass her in a week.”
Jones also made MHS history in 2016 when she became the first from the school to win a national speech when she placed first at the National Catholic Forensic League Grand National Tournament.
Settle explained that for each event and each round in which a student competes, the student accumulates a certain amount of points throughout their academic career.
“So the more tournaments you go to and the higher you place at those tournaments, the better you do,” Settle said. “So I will usually ‘triple’ and do three events at every tournament that I go to.This is my seventh year doing speech and debate, so through middle school and high school, I was accumulating all those points. It kind of awards sustained excellence.”
“I think the real thing to focus on here is that despite COVID and lockdowns, this group (of MHS students) continued to compete,” Robinson said. “They competed from their homes, whether it be with recorded videos or live through the internet on Google Meet or on Zoom. They continued to compete through lockdown, and Raegan came out of two years, essentially, of competing online to compete in person again, and she has never missed a beat.”
Settle said she is proud of her accomplishments and looks forward to competing again this weekend.
“Becoming a state champion at KESDA was a truly fulfilling accomplishment,” she said. “The countless hours I've spent perfecting every line of my pieces culminates in one final round performance. It means so much to me when judges reward that effort and the hard work finally pays off. While material rewards are not the drive behind why I love public speaking, they are meaningful, nonetheless.
“With regards to reaching the 2,000-point milestone and approaching the title of Murray High's all-time point leader, I never would've imagined achieving such sustained success in competition when I began this activity. Before I joined speech team, I was so shy I wouldn't raise my hand in class. The Murray Middle School coach at the time, Amy Brown, was a close friend from church, and she and my parents convinced me to join in sixth grade with hopes I would venture out of my shell. A few tournaments and medals later, I'd found my niche and an extracurricular I was genuinely motivated to pursue excellence in.
“Speech has taught me to be well-rounded, experimenting with a variety of events in areas such as acting, public speaking and limited preparation. There is no growth within one's comfort zone, and no experience encapsulates this idea more than speech and debate. This activity has empowered me to use my voice as a confident leader. I have found my passion in using my communication skills to share my ideas with clarity and authenticity. Without the guidance of my coaches throughout my speech career – Amy Brown, Michael Robinson and Dr. Drew Thompson – this achievement would not have been possible.
“Our team motto is ‘Not to defeat an opponent, nor to win a prize, but to emulate the best.’ Speech has taught me some of life's greatest lessons – most importantly, learning to find joy in your community and your passions, not in competition or comparison. Speech has undoubtedly molded me into the young woman I am today, and I will be forever grateful for the impact it has had on my life.”
