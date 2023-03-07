MURRAY – Having already won a statewide award with her speech performance, Murray High School senior Raegan Settle heads to Northern Kentucky University with hopes of securing another victory.

Settle has been involved with the speech team since sixth grade, and late last week, she practiced her award-winning monologue for a group of faculty and staff in the MHS Media Center. Coach Michael Robinson said the monologue is from a 2020 play called “Alabaster,” written by Audrey Cefaly. In Settle’s speech, she plays June, an Alabama woman who survives a tornado with her goat, Weezy, and spends her days painting as a way to cope with the trauma from experiencing the tornado and losing her loved ones. After the Graves County tornado in 2021 and the tornado that happened in McCracken County just last week, Settle’s performance piece could not be any timelier.