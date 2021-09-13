MURRAY — The case of a Murray man who is accused of sexually assaulting a girl back in the 2000s who told police about the alleged incident several years later should go to a jury today.
Kevin Scott Fleming is charged with sodomy in the first degree and three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree. A kidnapping charge was removed from the case. The trial in his case began Friday after two days of jury selection.
The alleged victim did testify Friday, it was reported. It was in September 2018 that she approached Murray police to report the alleged incident had occurred when she was assisting with stage design with the Playhouse in the Park. She told detectives that she was 12 at the time of the alleged incident.
Testimony will resume at 8 a.m. in Calloway Circuit Court. It is not known when the jury will be given the case. Closing arguments from both the prosecution and defense will be given before that can happen.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
