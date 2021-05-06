CALLOWAY COUNTY — Prior to a line of severe thunderstorms moving into the Purchase Region of Kentucky early Tuesday morning, forecasters watched as their radars produced a rather unusual image.
As the storms were churning toward the Mississippi River at about 3 a.m., there suddenly appeared a line of thunderstorms that formed near the river and stretched east to just north of Murray. This line then drifted in an unusual direction, due north.
“At the same time, we had another area of storms that had formed east of the lakes that were initially pushing to the southeast. Then we had this line of storms that began pushing north,” said Rick Shanklin, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service Office in Paducah. “It was kind of unique to be seeing that on your radar, a crazy thing.
“You have the line (arranged in a north to south pattern) with imbedded circulations going to due east and you have this line stretching to the east and going due north. That line that went north went all the way through Paducah and into southern Illinois.”
Once the line crossed the Mississippi, it strengthened and roared through the southern half of the Purchase. Three tornadoes were confirmed Tuesday — an EF-1 near Clinton in Hickman County, an EF-2 in Fulton County and an EF-1 in Graves County near Lynnville.
The storms that struck Calloway County did not spawn any tornadoes, but they still caused plenty of problems. Some houses were damaged by falling trees, while a few barns and storage buildings were badly damaged or even destroyed. A TVA power substation was also damaged east of Murray, causing about 7,800 customers of West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation to lose power. All of those had been repaired by Wednesday morning.
Shanklin and fellow NWS meteorologist Richard Melton came to Calloway County Tuesday morning and conducted a damage assessment survey in Hazel, as well as the Crossland/Midway areas. Shanklin said the storm that hit Hazel was a microburst with winds of up to 95 mph. Another that started near the Crossland community and moved into the Midway community carried straight-line winds of up to 85 mph.
Justin Holland, the NWS’ official government weather observer in Murray, said the patterns that preceded the storms’ arrival in Calloway County proved detrimental.
“That line that wound up going north just missed most of the southern part of Calloway County. Had it started farther to the south, it might have helped the atmosphere calm down a little bit,” Holland said. “Instead, because it was farther to the north, it left the atmosphere (in Crossland, Hazel and Midway) juiced up.”
This was also true of the other areas struck in western Kentucky, all south of where the storms that traveled north had formed.
Another round of showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move into the area today and tonight, but that activity is expected to stay below severe limits.
