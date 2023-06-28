Sharp, Harris both back in custody after jail escape

UNION CITY, Tenn. – Calloway County resident Ronnie Sharp, who escaped from the Henry County (Tennessee) Corrections Facility with another inmate Monday morning, was apprehended Tuesday in Union City, Tennessee, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.
HCSO said Sharp, 48, of Hazel, was in jail on numerous pending charges to include kidnapping, aggravated assault, assault on an officer, evading arrest, theft of property and burglary. Another inmate, Joshua Harris, 40, of Paris, Tennessee, is serving time for the violation of a sentence, but also has a history of evading arrest, property theft and burglary, the office said. Henry County Corrections Facility personnel told deputies they believe Harris and Sharp pried through a cell ceiling and opened a skylight on the roof to escape.
HCSO said that with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal's Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Stewart County Sheriff's Office, Harris was taken back into custody Monday afternoon. He was reportedly found in the area of TN 79 North and Nobles Road after authorities received a tip from a citizen.
Sharp was taken into custody in Union City, Tennessee by Union City Police, the Obion County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshal after a brief foot chase, HCSO said. He will be transported back to the Henry County Corrections Facility in the next few days, it was reported.
At the time of Harris’s arrest, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations announced it was offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Sharp's arrest.
Sharp was previously arrested last July at a Hazel residence after hiding from authorities for 11 days, and he was lodged at Henry County’s because the house was just over the Tennessee state line. He evaded Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies and multiple other agencies starting on July 16, 2022, which was followed by several high-speed pursuits involving multiple stolen vehicles.
Sharp was finally arrested on July 27, 2022, after having allegedly broken into a house in Hazel while the homeowner and his children were home. Sharp allegedly bit the homeowner during a physical struggle, but the homeowner managed to get Sharp into a chokehold before law enforcement officers entered the residence and apprehended him.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.