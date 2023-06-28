Sharp, Harris both back in custody after jail escape
Sharp

UNION CITY, Tenn. – Calloway County resident Ronnie Sharp, who escaped from the Henry County (Tennessee) Corrections Facility with another inmate Monday morning, was apprehended Tuesday in Union City, Tennessee, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said Sharp, 48, of Hazel, was in jail on numerous pending charges to include kidnapping, aggravated assault, assault on an officer, evading arrest, theft of property and burglary. Another inmate, Joshua Harris, 40, of Paris, Tennessee, is serving time for the violation of a sentence, but also has a history of evading arrest, property theft and burglary, the office said. Henry County Corrections Facility personnel told deputies they believe Harris and Sharp pried through a cell ceiling and opened a skylight on the roof to escape.