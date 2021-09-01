MURRAY — Until the COVID-19 pandemic canceled it in 2020, the Murray Half Marathon had been one of the premier events in western Kentucky.
It was one of a handful of 13.1-mile road races and would bring runners from throughout not just western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee, but from several states. It had its ninth year in 2019, its second after shifting to the fall after thunderstorms in spring 2018 forced it to be postponed for the first time in the race’s history.
When the curtain dropped on the 2019 event, it had raised about $53,000, which went to the Enduring Hope Campaign of the event’s generator, the Foundation of Murray-Calloway County Hospital. That was down from the previous year’s record of $77,000, but still signaled that the event was strong.
Now, after a year of not having the event, the Foundation is announcing a change in plans. The MHM is going to shift to a 5K race.
“I mean, it’s a great event and it definitely brought in a lot of people, but as far it being a fundraising effort, which is what our organization is tasked to do, it really didn’t raise a lot of money,” said hospital Senior Philanthropic Officer Lisa Shoemaker. “Now, it did bring in a lot of money, but it was extremely expensive and it was extremely time expensive.There were a lot of volunteer hours that went into that, so we kind of analyzed the entire thing.”
In assessing the situation, Shoemaker said there was one thing that quickly caught the attention of both hospital and Foundation officials.
“The majority of the people who participated in the half marathon were not local people. The majority of the local people actually participated in the 5K (that accompanied the 13.1-mile race),” Shoemaker said, explaining how this finding led to one conclusion. “So, what we believe we’re going to do is we’re going to continue with a race event, but it’s going to be a 5K, probably next year when we can get past this COVID stuff.”
When it first was formed, the brainchild of former MCCH Chief Philanthropy Officer Keith Travis, the race was designed as the primary fundraiser for the hospital’s pet project at the time, the establishment of the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House. In 2019, with the Owen House having been constructed, the primary beneficiary of the MHM became the Enduring Hope Campaign, which is seeking to raise $6 million for a new Regional Cancer Center where the hospital’s emergency room was once located near the corner of South Eighth and Elm streets.
And while Travis’ goal was for the MHM to generate $100,000 by its 10th year, and it did raise more money with each passing year, until 2019, Shoemaker said it was the expenses this event brought that really spurred the decision to go to a 5K format.
“On average, it raised in its lifetime between $45,000 and $50,000, which is pretty good. But when you take into account that it took pretty much six months of intense work and you factor in the amount of hours that were needed planning the event, it actually was a loss,” she said. “Yes, it brought in money but the majority of that was brought in through sponsorships.
“It wasn’t that it was a bad idea … it was a great idea! It’s definitely something that promotes health, which is something the hospital wants to encourage. But when you spend almost all of your time on one event when you’ve got so many other things that you’ve got to do (including ongoing fundraising for the Owen House, Enduring Hope, a Music and Memory program for patients with dementia and other such disorders, an annual camp for stroke patients and others), it made it more difficult to spread the love, I guess you could say.
“COVID kind of gave us a chance to take a break and really look at how things were operating.”
Shoemaker said a study of the event and its history confirmed how the local runners seem to prefer the 5K. She said only a quarter of the runners that chose to challenge themselves with the 13.1-mile half marathon were Calloway County residents. Meanwhile, 72% of the 5K’s field consisted of runners from Calloway.
“So you look at the participation and, for us being a local hospital and looking at what our community wants, basically this says that our community wanted the 5K,” she said. “So, when it came to the half marathon, it seemed to be good as a tourism event but maybe not so good as a hospital fundraising event, which is really what our focus is supposed to be. If your focus is tourism and bringing in people from outside of the area, then the half marathon may be something you consider, but that’s not our focus and I think that kind of got lost in the mix a bit.
“You never want to say this was a loss to do the things that were added to it over the years (such as large pre-race dinners and sponsorship events, even helicopter rides). But you’re kind of having to one up what you did before. You’ve got to have that big headliner and it kind of takes on a life of its own.
“It ended up not being feasible logistically for us to continue to do it (as a half marathon). It looks much more feasible as a 5K, plus you’re not having to involve the city shutting down about half of the streets, some but nowhere near as many, and we’re not going to have nearly as many volunteers and we’re not having to have it professionally timed the way a half marathon does.”
