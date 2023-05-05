PADUCAH - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) reminds you that it is Illegal to place signs along state highway right-of-way areas. Illegal signs are subject to being removed without advance notice.
Political campaigns, residents, business operators and property owners should be aware that no signs are allowed along the right-of-way of Interstate, Parkway, U.S. highway, or KY state routes other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process. Non-permitted signs will be removed.
Illegal signs create hazards by blocking sight-distance or distracting drivers - particularly at intersections. Wires and sign posts can also create a hazard for mowing crews as they go about their work.
All non-permitted signs should be cleared from right-of-way areas. With the May Primary races and the traditional yard sale season coming up, signs should be placed outside of right-of-way limits. Along routes with a right-of-way fence, the fence is also part of the restriction and no signage may be attached to the roadway side of the fence. In addition to signs, there are also restrictions on roadside stands, yard sales, peddling activities, and associated parking along highways.
It is also illegal to attach signs or items such as flyers, posters, balloons or streamers to stop signs, highway markers or any other road sign or utility pole. Illegal placement on utility poles creates additional obstacles and potential dangers for utility crew workers.
KYTC District 1 highway maintenance crews will remove illegal signs without notice. Signs will be held for a short time, then either placed in the trash or recycled.
