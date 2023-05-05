PADUCAH - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) reminds you that it is Illegal to place signs along state highway right-of-way areas.  Illegal signs are subject to being removed without advance notice.

Political campaigns, residents, business operators and property owners should be aware that no signs are allowed along the right-of-way of Interstate, Parkway, U.S. highway, or KY state routes other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process. Non-permitted signs will be removed.

Recommended for you