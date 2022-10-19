MURRAY – A Cadiz man accused of crashing his truck while being chased by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and a Murray man accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on Tinder both appeared in Calloway Circuit Court Tuesday.
Charles Sikes, 61, of Cadiz, is charged with fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle); three counts of resisting arrest; three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree-police officer; criminal mischief in the first degree, reckless driving, assault in the third degree-police or probation officer.
According to a uniform citation obtained by the Ledger & Times, the Calloway County 911 Communications Center was advised by the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office the morning of Aug 29 to be on the lookout for a black Dodge Ram in reference to a suicidal male named Charles Sikes, who had allegedly made threats to “have a shoot out with police.” After law enforcement spotted him and CCSO Capt. Richard Steen attempted a traffic stop, Sikes allegedly failed to yield and a pursuit started on U.S. 641 North. After allegedly crossing into Marshall County and making a U-turn to head back south on 641, Sikes allegedly failed to yield to CCSO’s emergency equipment and dodged spike strips. After CCSO Deputy Brandon Winebarger initiated a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver, Sikes’ vehicle overturned in the median.
Sikes’ attorney, Don Thomas of Benton, entered a plea of not guilty on his client’s behalf and waived the formal arraignment.
“We request discovery; we have no objection to reciprocal discovery and/or a status conference to be set by the court,” Thomas said.
After a scheduling discussion between Thomas and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen, Special Circuit Judge David Buckingham set a status conference for 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.
Logan Haigh, 23, of Murray, was also in court for his arraignment after having been charged by the Murray Police Department with first-degree rape and sodomy.
According to a sworn affidavit obtained by the Ledger & Times from Calloway District Court, a female Murray State University student said she matched with Haigh on the Tinder dating app, and Haigh then allegedly texted her through Snapchat. The alleged victim told police she agreed to meet Haigh the evening of Sunday, Aug. 21, at his apartment, where he allegedly forced her to have sex.
Haigh’s attorney, David Bundrick of Paducah, entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf and waived the formal arraignment. At Bundrick’s request, Buckingham also set his next status hearing for 12:30 p.m. Dec. 8.
