(TNS) President Joe Biden condemned a racist attack in which a white man shot and killed three Black people at a Jacksonville store on Saturday — the same day the country reflected on the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington.

“Even as we continue searching for answers, we must say clearly and forcefully that white supremacy has no place in America,” Biden said Sunday in a statement. “We must refuse to live in a country where Black families going to the store or Black students going to school live in fear of being gunned down because of the color of their skin.”

Tags

Recommended for you