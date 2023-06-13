WORLD-NEWS-BERLUSCONI-OBIT-GET

Former Italian Prime Minister and leader of the Forza Italia party Silvio Berlusconi gestures during a rally in Rome on March 9, 2022. 

 Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) Silvio Berlusconi, the flamboyant media mogul whose reign as Italy’s longest-serving postwar prime minister was plagued by sex scandals and allegations of corruption, has died. He was 86.

Berlusconi was hospitalized in Milan on Friday just three weeks after being released from a previous treatment. He had a history of heart ailments, including a malfunctioning valve that surgeons replaced in 2016, and was hospitalized for a lung infection in 2020 after contracting Covid-19. This year he had spent six weeks in hospital to treat a pulmonary infection linked to chronic leukemia.