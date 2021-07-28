MURRAY – A Murray man received non-life threatening injuries after he reportedly swerved away from a deer and hit a tree Tuesday morning, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said.
At approximately 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, CCSO deputies responded to the 800 block of Todd Road for a report of a single vehicle injury collision. Upon their arrival, they located a vehicle off the roadway against a tree.
Preliminary investigation indicated that Russell C. Taylor, 56, of Murray, was northbound on Todd Road immediately prior to the collision. Taylor told deputies he swerved to the right to avoid striking a deer in the roadway and, upon exiting the roadway, struck a tree.
Taylor was transported by Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries received during the collision, CCSO said. In addition to EMS, CCSO was also assisted on scene by Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.