MURRAY – A local teen was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle collision, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said.
At approximately 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, CCSO responded to the 3000 block of Pottertown Road for a report of a single vehicle injury collision. Upon their arrival, deputies located a vehicle overturned and off the roadway, CCSO said.
Preliminary investigation indicated that Makenzie A. Underhill, 19, of Murray, was northbound driving a maroon Kia Spectra on KY 280. For reasons deputies believe to be related to speed, Underhill’s vehicle exited the west side of the roadway and overturned. Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services transported Underhill to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries received during the collision.
CCSO was assisted at the scene by Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
