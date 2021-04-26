MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office says a Paris, Tennessee woman was taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital Saturday morning after being involved in a single-vehicle crash south of Murray.
At approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday, CCSO deputies responded to the 2000 block of U.S. 641 South for a report of a single vehicle injury collision, Sheriff Nicky Knight said. Upon their arrival, they located one vehicle overturned and off the roadway.
Preliminary investigation indicated that Noah Smith was driving a black Kia Soul southbound on U.S. 641 when, for reasons related to water on the roadway, he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. Upon leaving the roadway, the vehicle struck a rock embankment, causing it to overturn numerous times. Charity F. Sawyer, 21 of Paris, Tennessee, was a passenger in the vehicle, Knight said. Evidence at the scene indicated the driver and passenger were not wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision.
Sawyer was transported by Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services to MCCH for treatment of non-life threatening injuries received during the collision.
CCSO was also assisted on the scene by Calloway County Fire-Rescue Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.