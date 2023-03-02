MURRAY – As the second half of the Kentucky General Assembly’s 2023 legislative session got underway last week, the Murray State University Board of Regents heard an update on bills that could affect the institution.
Jordan Smith, Murray State’s executive director of government and institutional relations, gave his report to the board at its quarterly meeting Friday, which marked day 16 of the 30-day legislative session. Although 2023 is not a budget year – which takes place in even-numbered years – Smith said Murray State is actively monitoring more than 50 bills that could be consequential for higher education if passed, and he called attention to several in particular.
House Bill 171, filed by Rep. Steve Riley (R-Glasgow) and Rep. James Tipton (R-Taylorsville) would require completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form as a high school graduation requirement. It is a bill that Murray State has endorsed for some time.
“We haven’t seen any movement on that bill yet,” Smith said. “We do think it will likely come to the Education Committee or maybe even another committee … but there's been a lot of conversations and talks about that bill. President (Bob) Jackson, myself and the other university presidents have had many meetings on FAFSA, and the Kentucky Chamber (of Commerce) is pushing for this bill to pass as well. It's important to note that it does require completion of the FAFSA (before) high school graduation, but it does have a waiver option for any families who absolutely do not want to fill FAFSA out.”
Smith said HB 136, filed by Rep. William Lawrence (R-Maysville), would prohibit the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education from raising tuition more than 5% a year for resident students and 7% a year for non-resident students. It would also add an additional student and an additional faculty member to college and university governing boards. He said the bill has been talked about a lot, but thus far has not been assigned to a committee. He said Murray State does not believe the bill is needed, and he added that most of the time when the CPE puts a ceiling on tuition, many institutions will simply take the maximum amount allowed.
“We’ve been pointing out at meetings that at Murray State, our tuition increases have only been about 1.35%, not 5% and definitely not 7%, obviously, for our non-resident out-of-state students,” Smith said. “We've also reminded legislators that our West Kentucky legislators have said, ‘We don't want to set tuition; that's the job of the CPE, and you as the board should determine what tuition should be set at.’”
Smith said HB 138, filed by Rep. Savannah Maddox (R-Dry Ridge) would remove gun-free zones on college and university campuses. He said Murray State is opposed to the bill, and he noted that retired MSU Police Chief Jeff Gentry had helped get the University Campus Law Enforcement Association to write letters during this session and past sessions urging legislators not to pass these types of bills. He said the bill does not appear to be moving forward at the moment.
“In the meeting I had with Rep. Maddox, we did have chiefs of police and other law enforcement officials also in that meeting reminding her about the dangers of removing gun-free signs and encouraging individuals to bring guns to campus,” Smith said.
Smith said HB 139 is another bill filed by Maddox that would extend free speech protections to the public on college and university campuses. He said Murray State’s position is that the legislation is not necessary.
“We remind our legislators that we all already have free speech under the U.S. Constitution, but in that bill, it would kind of extend extra protections to members of the public who want to come on campus any time to have spontaneous protests, sometimes in the middle of classrooms or on the academic side of campus. That bill was getting some traction, and I have to say that our West Kentucky legislators really helped us pause that bill because those that live in this region understand that what we have in place now is working and we don't necessarily need bills like that.”
Faculty Regent Melony Shemberger asked Smith if there was anything that precipitated the legislation or if it was just a “political tactic.” Although Smith didn’t state any opinion on the matter, he said there are many advocacy groups from outside Kentucky that encourage legislators in various states to file certain bills.
“Some believe that universities stymie this from the standpoint of free speech,” Jackson said to Shemberger. “That's not the case here. Other universities may or may not; I can’t speak to that. I do not think they do, however. … As everyone here knows, we allow all groups and there’s a process to openly speak on our campus. On a regular basis, that occurs. You can go to our website now and see who’s speaking next week.”
The remainder of the legislative session calendar is as follows:
• March 15-16 - Concurrence Day – According to an article from Greater Louisville Chamber of Commerce, these days are typically used to concur in amendments from the second chamber. If amendments are not needed, the days can be used to bring final action to bills before the veto recess starts.
• March 17-28 – Governor's veto period
• March 30 – Sine Die, when the General Assembly adjourns for the year. n
