ASHLAND — (TNS) In a federal courtroom in downtown Ashland Monday, Officer Tommy Robinson of the Flatwoods Police Department read a letter to the man who shot him in the neck earlier this year.

At times pausing to regain his composure, Robinson recounted to U.S. District Court Judge David Bunning how the “coward” Jonathan Lee Smithers ambushed him in a parking lot on May 2, 2022, nearly killing him.