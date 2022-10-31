MURRAY – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 972/Snipe Creek Road in Calloway County on Monday, Oct. 31.

KY 972/Snipe Creek Road will be closed near mile point 0.2, immediately east of the KY 732/Rowlett Trail intersection. This is between KY 732 and Hooper Cemetery Road. KY 972/Snipe Creek Road is expected to close promptly at 8 a.m. Monday.  The roadway at this site is expected to reopen around 2 p.m. CDT on Monday.