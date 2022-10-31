MURRAY – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 972/Snipe Creek Road in Calloway County on Monday, Oct. 31.
KY 972/Snipe Creek Road will be closed near mile point 0.2, immediately east of the KY 732/Rowlett Trail intersection. This is between KY 732 and Hooper Cemetery Road. KY 972/Snipe Creek Road is expected to close promptly at 8 a.m. Monday. The roadway at this site is expected to reopen around 2 p.m. CDT on Monday.
There will be no marked detour. Passenger vehicles may self-detour via Center Ridge Road. Commercial trucks will not have a viable detour during this closure.
In other news, a contractor for the KYTC plans to resume a work zone lane restriction along U.S. 641 North of Murray on Tuesday, Nov. 1. This work zone on U.S. 641 at mile point 10.9 is to construct an R-Cut intersection for the Paschall Truck Lines (PTL) entrance. This work zone is about 7/10 of a mile north of the U.S. 641/KY 80 intersection.
Some work has been completed at this site. The work zone is going back up with all traffic moved to the right-hand or driving lane to allow the contractor to resume work in the median. The contractor plans to modify existing drain drop boxes in the median to accommodate ongoing construction of the R-Cut at the new PTL Truck Lines main entrance.
Concrete work on the drop boxes is expected to take about 3-4 days to complete. Paving of the remaining portions of the R-Cut and appropriate traffic markings to complete work on the R-Cut is expected to take about two weeks to complete.
Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
KYTC District 1 will attempt to provide timely notice should the roadway reopen earlier than expected.
