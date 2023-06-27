So far, gubernatorial candidates not on list at Fancy Farm

A group of James Comer supporters are seen at a past Fancy Farm Picnic. The event's organizers have sent out a list of those who say they are coming to the political event on Aug. 5 in west Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who are vying for the governor's seat in Frankfort this fall, are so far not on the list.

 Kentucky Today file photo

FANCY FARM – (KT) Organizers of the 143rd Annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic on Aug. 5 received responses from candidates in this year’s fall election to participate in the event, where thousands annually enjoy west Kentucky barbecue, play games, and listen to political stump speeches.

Those who have agreed to participate include Attorney General candidate Russell Coleman; Secretary of State Michael Adams, who is seeking re-election to a second term; State Treasurer and candidate for Auditor, Allison Ball; State Treasurer candidate Michael Bowman; current Auditor Mike Harmon, current Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles; as well as the two people who will be on the ballot this fall to succeed him, Jonathan Shell and Sierra Enlow. 