MURRAY – A first-degree sodomy charge that was filed last week against a Murray man has been reduced to sexual misconduct.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said last week that after an investigation, it had charged Stephen Frantz, 18, of Murray with first-degree sodomy. However, after a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, the charge was amended to sexual misconduct. Frantz was released from the Calloway County Jail Wednesday after Calloway District Judge Randall Hutchens set a surety bond of $2,500. Since sexual misconduct is classified as a misdemeanor under Kentucky statute, he is no longer charged with a felony. He is due back in District Court for a pretrial conference on June 14.
“With the continuing investigation by the sheriff’s office, they felt that (sexual misconduct) was the more appropriate charge based on some facts that came out and upon some additional evidence that they found,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen explained. “… We made that amendment, and then it will be prosecuted by the County Attorney’s Office now that the charge is a misdemeanor.”
According to the uniform citation obtained by the Ledger & Times from the court, Deputy Corey Keene with CCSO received a phone call from a representative of the Calloway County School District stating that the father of a 15-year-old juvenile reported to him that Frantz allegedly forced her to give him oral sex on a school bus. After Keene made contact with the father, the mother of the juvenile came to the office with the juvenile and filled out an affidavit of the incident.
The affidavit stated that the juvenile tried to pull away from Frantz, but that he “was so strong she was unable to.” The juvenile also reported that Frantz had touched her body inappropriately as well.
The citation said Frantz was read the Miranda warning, and he then told Keene his side of the story. Frantz reportedly stated that the juvenile told him she was older and that she asked if he wanted oral sex. Frantz stated that he told the juvenile no, but she continued to initiate physical contact.
“Stephen stated that he pushed her off of him but she was persistent and he gave in and let her,” Keene wrote in the citation. “Stephen stated that he found out today (May 4) that she was younger than what she told him, so he got upset and forced his way off of the bus and began to walk home.
The Ledger & Times reached out to Ryan Marchetti, the Calloway County School District’s director of professional development and public relations, for comment.
“Our district administration is aware of the incident and referred it to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department,” Marchetti said in an emailed statement. “Due to confidentiality, we cannot publicly comment on specific incidents involving students.”
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.