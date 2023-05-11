MURRAY – A first-degree sodomy charge that was filed last week against a Murray man has been reduced to sexual misconduct.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said last week that after an investigation, it had charged Stephen Frantz, 18, of Murray with first-degree sodomy. However, after a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, the charge was amended to sexual misconduct. Frantz was released from the Calloway County Jail Wednesday after Calloway District Judge Randall Hutchens set a surety bond of $2,500. Since sexual misconduct is classified as a misdemeanor under Kentucky statute, he is no longer charged with a felony. He is due back in District Court for a pretrial conference on June 14.

