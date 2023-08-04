CHICAGO – (TNS) Starting Thursday, more than 100,000 people will flock to Grant Park for each of the four days of Lollapalooza, the first iteration of the festival during Mayor Brandon Johnson’s tenure.

The music festival promises to be the largest attraction in terms of attendance in a summer that’s already seen several high-profile happenings in the downtown area: the NASCAR street race and Soldier Field concerts by global superstars Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran. Chicago police said they would be ready for the mega-event.