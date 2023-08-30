(TNS) The son of a man who was murdered inside a Kentucky federal prison says investigators have long known who was responsible for his father’s death and questions why prosecution took so long.

Michael Bennett, 35, of Springfield, Illinois, said he was unaware two men were indicted in his father’s death — years after the incident — until this week. His father was fatally beaten inside USP McCreary, a federal facility in McCreary County.

