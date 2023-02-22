MURRAY – The Southwest Calloway Elementary community honored the memory of Mandi Murdock on what would have been her 44th birthday Tuesday by celebrating “Kindness Day,” something school administrators and faculty hope to make a new annual tradition.

Murdock, who was a guidance counselor at the school, died unexpectedly on Jan. 3. Southwest Principal Mark Mallory said the loss was extremely hard on the faculty and staff, but he thought Tuesday gave them a chance to pause for a moment to grieve. Mallory said Laker Cove Family Resource Center Coordinator Jan Wilson and Parent Teacher Association (PTA) President Kaylee Wilson came up with the idea for Kindness Day and several activities to go along with it, including posing students near the playground to take a drone shot of their bodies spelling out “BE KIND.” Jeremy McKeel, the manager of Murray State University Digital Media Services and owner of McKeel Video Productions, brought his drone to the school to take the photo.

