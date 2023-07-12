Aurora CO. – (TNS) A 27-year-old Aurora, Colorado, man jailed for investigation of first-degree murder after police say he chased down two teenagers suspected of trying to steal his wife’s car is an active duty U.S. Space Force member and war veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan, court documents show.

Thieves apparently had tried to steal the white Hyundai Elantra twice before at his home, the documents show.

