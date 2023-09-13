WASHINGTON — (TNS) House Speaker Kevin McCarthy moved to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden on Tuesday, bowing to pressure from hard-line Republicans who had threatened to oust him if he did not escalate the GOP investigations into the president’s family business dealings.

McCarthy, R-Calif., said at a news conference that GOP-led House probes had found “serious and credible allegations” against the Biden family that “paint a picture of a culture of corruption.”