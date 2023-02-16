FRANKFORT – (KT) A special election is scheduled Tuesday, Feb. 21, to fill the 19th District State Senate seat vacancy, created when former Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, resigned in January after being elected to Congress last November.
Cassie Chambers Armstrong, currently a Louisville Metro Council member, has been chosen as the Democratic nominee. She grew up in eastern Kentucky and graduated with a law degree from Harvard.
In addition to teaching law at the University of Louisville, she also worked for two years as an attorney at Louisville Legal Aid Society and the Kentucky Equal Justice Center, where she represented victims of domestic violence in family law matters, designed and implemented a comprehensive program to provide legal services to rural victims of domestic violence and litigated appeals on poverty law issues.
Misty Glin, the Republican nominee for the special election, is a Jefferson County native, with numerous degrees including a Master’s in Human Resource Leadership from Sullivan University.
She is a training manager for Specialty Pharmacy in Louisville, where she provides workforce development opportunities for high school graduates, and serves as an adjunct professor at colleges in Kentucky an southern Indiana. She recently ran as a candidate for Jefferson County Public School Board. Glin is married with two children and has a grandchild on the way.
The 19th State Senate District consists of parts of central and southern Jefferson County, primarily east of I-65 and north of I-265.
The winner of the special election can take office as soon as the results are certified by the State Board of Elections.
It is one of two current vacancies in the Senate. The other is in the 28th District, which occurred when Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, a physician, resigned in January to become Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health.
That special election will be held on May 16, which is primary election day in Kentucky. The 28th District consists of Bath, Clark, Menifee, Montgomery, and part of Fayette counties.
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.