Special election

Senate candidates Cassie Chambers Armstrong, left, and Misty Glinn will face off Feb. 21 for the vacant state Senate seat of Morgan McGarvey.

FRANKFORT – (KT) A special election is scheduled Tuesday, Feb. 21, to fill the 19th District State Senate seat vacancy, created when former Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, resigned in January after being elected to Congress last November.

Cassie Chambers Armstrong, currently a Louisville Metro Council member, has been chosen as the Democratic nominee. She grew up in eastern Kentucky and graduated with a law degree from Harvard.

Tags

Recommended for you