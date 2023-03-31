FRANKFORT – (TNS) After a long and dramatic path through the Kentucky legislative session, a bill that would legalize sports betting got final passage right at the buzzer.
The Kentucky Senate passed the bill 25-11, with all seven Democrats joining a slim majority of Republicans to get the exact number of votes needed to cross the 60% threshold required to pass a taxation bill during a non-budget session.
After the House passed the bill for several years, the membership of the Senate finally warmed to the idea. Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, has long been an advocate for the bill.
“We are a sports-crazy state. We love our sports in the commonwealth, and people want to be able to make a choice of their own free will to make a wager on a sports event,” Thayer said.
The bill was sponsored by Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland.
Meredith said the impetus for the bill was recognizing that sports betting, a practice that has become more popular with the proliferation of major companies like DraftKings, is already taking place in Kentucky but that it ought to become legal and regulated.
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, a longtime advocate for sports betting legalization, is not expected to veto the bill. Several surveys have indicated that the effort has statewide approval among Kentucky voters.
Social conservative groups like The Family Foundation have presented against the bill various times during multiple legislative sessions.
The bill provides a boost to Kentucky’s horse industry, which has drawn some fire from opponents this session and in previous sessions for strengthening their market share over Kentucky gambling.
Under HB 551, sports betting would be taxed 9.75% at horse racing facilities and 14.25% online. The bill states that sports betting would be regulated by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission “which has demonstrated a long and successful history of regulating wagering.”
According to a fiscal note to the bill provided by the Legislative Research Commission, the bill is projected to bring in almost $23 million per year once fully implemented. That’s a small amount compared to the state’s $14.7 billion General Fund.
