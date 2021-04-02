VAN CLEAVE – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a St. Louis couple Thursday after responding to a burglary report that morning.
According to Sheriff Nicky Knight, CCSO deputies responded at approximately 7:30 a.m. to the area of KY 80 near Todd Road for a report of a burglary of a residence in progress. A Kentucky State Police trooper was also in the area and responded to assist. Upon their arrival, law enforcement said they located a female walking in the area. Law enforcement also found a nearby business had been burglarized. Shortly after that, personnel also located a vehicle stuck in a field in the area. The vehicle was determined to have been reported stolen.
Nicole D. Siebert, 39, of St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property (vehicle), third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglar’s tools, first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Based on information received from eyewitnesses, a description of a male believed to have been involved was distributed to residents in the area through the Calloway County Office of Emergency Management. A short time later, the male suspect was confirmed to be Michael E. Pirtle, 28, of St. Louis, and his photo was released to the public for assistance in locating him.
At approximately 12:30 p.m., Calloway County Dispatch received a 911 call stating a male matching the description of the suspect had been seen running from the woods near KY 80 East and Purdom Road. The caller also witnessed the male get into a silver passenger car. Deputies responded to the area and located the vehicle at the intersection of KY 80 and U.S. 641. Pirtle was a passenger in the vehicle.
Pirtle was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglar’s tools, first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property (vehicle).
CCSO said it wished to extend its appreciation to the public for their help during the investigation.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.