MURRAY – Kentucky’s Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack definitively declared the state has moved into a different phase of the COVID-19 pandemic during last week’s Team Kentucky Update.
Citing data from the COVID Weekly Report put out by the Kentucky Department for Public Health last week, Stack noted having less than 300 COVID admissions in the state’s hospitals, with fewer than 15 on ventilators.
“To put that differently, that’s one-eighth of our high all-time peak for people in the hospital for general hospitalizations and 1/36 of the critical care used for ventilators from our all-time peak,” Stack said. “So, we are solidly now in the ‘living with COVID’ phase.’”
“It is almost all good news at the moment when it comes to COVID,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “The number of new cases reported each week continues to decline and look at with a stair stepper chart showing me about multiple weeks decline and or plateau, and we have fewer Kentuckians hospitalized than at any point during the past two years.”
Murray-Calloway County Hospital Chief of Staff Dr. Nicholas O’Dell said the hospital is not seeing many COVID admissions, and those are more likely to be patients who happen to test positive but were admitted for another reason.
“We still do a lot of surveillance testing on our admissions,” O’Dell explained. “They came back positive, but we don’t tie that back to the reason they’re actually originally here. … I think that reflects (Stack’s sentiment) that we’re now, officially, ‘living with COVID.’ I’m sure we’ll continue to see plenty of cases where somebody is here for one thing and, oh, by the way, they’re also positive.”
Stack called getting vaccinated “the single most important thing you can do to keep yourself safe from severe illness.” Beshear said he believes that everybody getting boosted who is eligible will be the key to making it through another surge this winter without overloading hospitals.
“It’s an enhanced booster,” Stack explained. “It has the original strain plus the current strains most widely in circulation, the BA.4 and BA.5 variants. The vaccine is widely available for people 12 and older, and (last week), the FDA approved Pfizer for children 5 and older and Moderna for everyone 6 and older.”
“I think it’s definitely important for people to get the new COVID booster that’s out in order to help protect themselves against the Omicron variants that are circulating,” O’Dell said, “but it’s important to keep it in the forefront of everybody’s mind, too, is to also get that flu shot.
“If you look at Australia being in the other hemisphere, their flu seasons are sort of opposite from ours. Usually, whatever’s going on there is kind of a prequel of what we’re going to deal with here; and they’ve just finished their worst flu season in five years, or they’re getting toward the end of it.”
That makes sense, O’Dell noted, given the precautions taken over the last two flu seasons, such as mask-wearing, social-distancing and frequent hand-washing.
“Now that we’re back to normal, it’s just a natural fact that we’re going to have increases in transmissible diseases,” he said. “We have to fully anticipate that there’s going to be a lot of flu circulating and a lot more chances to be exposed to flu when it starts to circulate.”
Stack also advised Kentuckians to not only stay up-to-date on COVID vaccinations but to also get a seasonal flu shot, noting they can be administered at the same time.
“It’s perfectly safe,” Stack said. “Many folks are doing that, and I encourage you to please consider doing it to keep yourself safe.”
While MCCH has not seen many cases of flu so far this year, O’Dell said that Murray Pediatrics has seen a large spike in cases of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), which causes mostly cold-like symptoms but can cause severe breathing problems for very young children and those with asthma.
“I still think it’s important that if you are sick, stay home, get tested and wear a mask when you’re in public; I think that goes a long way to help prevent us from having big issues down the road,” O’Dell advised. “Just put it on and be conscientious to your neighbors and wear it whenever you do have to leave your home if you’re having some upper respiratory infection symptoms. That’ll help not only with COVID but with flu and RSV and everything else that’s going around right now.”
The KDPH’s weekly report released Monday indicated a plateau in cases and positivity statewide. Similarly, cases in Calloway County have remained steady for the past four weeks, ranging from 26 to 28 cases per week. The county’s current positivity rate, or the percent of positive tests out of the total number of tests administered, is 2.67%
