FRANKFORT – (KT) They once worked together at a law firm, now they will face off this fall in Kentucky’s gubernatorial race – it’s game on for incumbent Democrat Andy Beshear and Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Beshear had an easy path, easily outdistancing perennial candidate Geoffrey Young and Peppy Martin, who was the unsuccessful Republican nominee against Democrat Paul Patton in his 1999 re-election bid but switched parties to run against Beshear.

