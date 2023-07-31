Stark inducted

Friday night's Racer Hoopalooza banquet doubled as the induction ceremony for new Murray State Hall of Fame member Jonathan Stark (second from right), who starred for the Racers in the late 2010s. The occasion brought former Racer Head Coach Matt McMahon (second from left) back to Murray so he could male the introductory speech, having been Stark's head coach. Also joining the moment were Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko (far left) and current Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm, who began Hoopalooza in 2013.

 Adit Wratsangka/ Murray State Athleics

MURRAY — Many athletes who are enshrined in the halls of fame of their alma maters enter those places many years after their playing days have concluded.

Yet, there was former Murray State basketball star Jonathan Stark Friday night, dressed in a suit and tie, standing on a stage to give his induction speech, only five years after he last played for the Racers. And it was happening as part of the now-traditional summer reunion known as Racer Hoopalooza because Stark is still playing professional basketball overseas and will not be available to attend when the entire 2023 Hall of Fame class is inducted in November.