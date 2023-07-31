MURRAY — Many athletes who are enshrined in the halls of fame of their alma maters enter those places many years after their playing days have concluded.
Yet, there was former Murray State basketball star Jonathan Stark Friday night, dressed in a suit and tie, standing on a stage to give his induction speech, only five years after he last played for the Racers. And it was happening as part of the now-traditional summer reunion known as Racer Hoopalooza because Stark is still playing professional basketball overseas and will not be available to attend when the entire 2023 Hall of Fame class is inducted in November.
“Honestly, it was pretty fast wasn’t it?” Stark said with a bit of a chuckle during a meet-and-greet event Friday afternoon at the Hall of Champions that preceded the Hoopalooza dinner and program next door at the CFSB Center. He was laughing at a comment about him being inducted while still in his 20s.
“Yeah, but I really didn’t think about it and, come to think about it, even when I got here (after his sophomore season at Tulane), I wasn’t a stat guy. I just played the game and the results showed for itself.”
The results indeed showed. Stark left Murray State after, statistically, the best two-year run for a Racer, scoring 1,408 points in 98 games and becoming the fastest player in school history to score 1,000 points (only 48 games). He was named the 2018 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year and was named MVP of the OVC Tournament as the Racers snapped a losing skid in that event to Belmont in claiming a bid to the NCAA Tournament.
When his Murray State numbers are combined with what he accumulated at Tulane, he was the only active player in major college basketball in 2017-18 to have amassed 2,220 points and 570 assists in a career.
That ’18 NCAA bid was the first of three former Racer Head Coach Matt McMahon helped Murray State earn before he left for Southeastern Conference member Louisiana State after the third of those ventures in 2022, resulting in the school’s fifth-ever win in an NCAA Tournament game and second in his tenure.
McMahon, who ranks as the second-winningest head coach in Racer history (154-67 in seven seasons), returned to Murray to honor Stark Friday night.
“He asked (in a phone call) if I’d be able to come and introduce him to the Hall of Fame,” McMahon said. “This is one of my great honors, in my 23rd year in coaching. And it's my favorite phone I call I’ve ever received, for this reason … because of what Jonathan Stark meant to me and my family. He’s the number one reason we were blessed to have the success that we had.”
“I’m glad Matt was here to present him,” said current Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm, who started Hoopalooza in 2013 and was McMahon’s successor before returning last season for his second stint with the Racers. “I appreciate Matt and his staff and their efforts to coach him. He was a Memphis kid and obviously had seen the success of (former Racer star and Hall of Famer Cameron Payne, who was the starting point guard for Prohm’s final team of his first tenure before going to Iowa State after the 2015 season. Payne was an NBA Draft lottery pick with Oklahoma City and is now in San Antonio after four strong seasons in Phoenix).
“So, you’re able to get a double-figure scorer from the league that (Stark) played in, plus his ability to score the basketball and his ability to play the guard spot the way we like to play it around here, plus to factor in the guys that we were losing, he was going to be a great fit. Obviously, it turned out really good for him and Matt.”
Stark’s arrival came after the Racers had gone 16-14 in McMahon’s first season after assuming the reins of the program from Prohm, under whom McMahon served as an assistant. Prohm is now preparing for the second season of his second stint as the Racers’ head coach.
Stark’s first season, though it did result in a 16-17 record and Murray State’s first sub-.500 season in more than a decade, ended after the Racers made an unlikely run to the OVC Tournament semifinals. He had scored 78 points combined in the first two wins against Tennessee Tech (in double overtime) and Morehead State.
Then came the 2017-18 season and the arrival of a player unlike any to have come through the Murray State program — eventual consensus All-American and Murray State’s first-ever NBA All-Star Ja Morant. And for Stark, who had been the point guard the previous season, Morant’s arrival meant a change, that he personally requested to McMahon.
“With me being an older guy, I want the better players on the court because that gives us a best chance to win. I think we had the best chance to win with him on the floor,” Stark recalled Friday of how this observation led him to say to McMahon, ‘“‘He needs to be on the court (as in at point guard, Stark’s position).’
“When he came in as a freshman, you could see the glimpses that he was going to be good. He was doing things that freshmen don’t do. He was making plays that freshmen don’t make.”
That did not, however, mean Stark was going to the bench. McMahon honored the request by moving him to the two guard spot, which seemed to enhance his game. In that final season of his Racer career, Stark averaged 21.4 ppg with 19 games of at least 20 points and four in the 30s. And it was the 3-point shot with which he did his most damage as he hit 110 of them in the 2017-18 season, breaking his own record by two made bombs.
And now, here he was, in front of Racer Nation, being enshrined during Hoopalooza.
“It’s huge,” he said. “It just shows what Murray State is about, to celebrate me and give me this ceremony with this big event going on. It really means a lot.
“Man! It’s big for me! Such a great accomplishment! But … I’ve got to thank God first. Without Him blessing me with this amazing gift, this isn’t happening, so a big shoutout to Him for getting me in this position and my family and friends for supporting me and instilling in me a lot of hard work. That’s what got me here.”
