MURRAY — In a statement released late Thursday afternoon, Murray State University officials gave the news that Saturday night’s concert with the well-known rock band Starship featuring Mickey Thomas will not take place.
The statement explained that the cancellation is due to what is being described as an “unforeseen circumstance” for one of the band’s members. The statement added that no other information is being released at this time in regards to this situation. It is not known which of the band’s musicians is affected.
“Despite this weekend’s cancellation due to a band-related circumstance, the CFSB Center is a viable, multi-purpose venue, and we remain committed to hosting first-class events as a benefit to our University community, the Murray community, and the greater region,” said Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal.
The current version of Starship is what remains from a group that produced several hit songs in the late 1980s, including “Sara,” “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” and “We Built this City.”
Before that, the group was known as the Jefferson Starship, which was renamed in the 1970s after the original outfit, the Jefferson Airplane, which is known for such psychedelic rock standards as “Somebody to Love” and “White Rabbit.”
Thomas is regarded for his work with Jefferson Starship, Starship and guitar virtuoso Elvin Bishop. It was Thomas that sang lead on Bishop’s smash “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” in the ‘70s before joining Jefferson Starship and assuming co-lead vocalist duties with rock superstar Grace Slick.
The statement also gave information on refunds.
Tickets purchased through www.ticketmaster.comwill be credited to the credit card used to purchase the ticket. The face value of the ticket, facility fee and convenience charge will be refunded in full.
For tickets purchased through the CFSB Center ticket office/phone or via walk-up, ticket holders who purchased tickets over the phone or at the CFSB Center on Murray State’s campus with cash or check will be able to receive a refund beginning Monday at 8 a.m. at the CFSB Center ticket office.
Paid ticket holders must bring their tickets with them in order to receive a refund. For those who purchased via a credit card, a credit will be issued to the card that was used to buy the ticket.
Refunds will be issued until Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 4:30 p.m.
