MURRAY – A catastrophic fire broke out in a storage building located east of Murray at Papa Smurf Storage Saturday night. The fire, which destroyed 17 units and damaged another 10 units, will be investigated by the state Fire Marshal.
“We are deeply saddened by the amount of damage and loss that was caused by Saturday’s fire,” Papa Smurf Storage owner Sheila Dever said in a statement. “We empathize with our tenants affected, as we also lost our own personal unit. Tenants whose units were damaged have been notified. Units 1-16 were burned down. Smoke damage can be found in units 215-224. The fire was caused by an individual tenant and is still under investigation. We are grateful to the first responders who acted quickly and prevented the fire from spreading further.”
Calloway County Fire-Rescue (CCFR) received a call about the fire on KY 94 East at approximately 7:38 p.m. Saturday.
“Part of the dangerous part about a storage building fire is that we never know what’s in them because people can store anything from boats and cars to four-wheelers and everything in between,” CCFR Deputy Chief Zach Stewart said. “We had a lot of small propane tanks in storage units, and there was actually one unit that had a ton of ammunition that was constantly exploding. We could hear it popping in there. … One gentleman does concrete sculptures, and he had all these specialized molds made out of Styrofoam that were lost.”
Several vehicles and boats were stored in the units, Stewart noted, including around seven cars and pick-up trucks and four or five pontoon boats.
“There was another small boat that we couldn’t even really tell what it was (because) it was so damaged,” Stewart said. “It was a devastating fire for property loss, but at the end of the day, no one was hurt – no civilians, no fire personnel.”
CCFR remained on the scene for a little over six hours, until approximately 1:30 a.m.
“We were trying to be as thorough as possible to make sure that the unburned parts of the building wouldn’t flare back up and burn the rest of the building down,” Stewart said. “We were trying to be really methodical in that aspect.”
Several CCFR units responded to the fire. Stewart estimated about one quarter of CCFR’s fleet.
“The bad part was about an hour after we were on that original call to Papa Smurf, we actually had a tobacco barn catch fire in Kirksey,” Stewart said. “We had to relieve some people from our call at Papa Smurf to go take care of the call in Kirksey. We had to call in a couple of other departments from Marshall County to come help us out on that one as well. … We called and requested that Murray Fire be put on standby to run other calls in the county because since we had two different structure fires going on at the same time, we were at our max; so, they provided some coverage for us for about three hours that night.”
