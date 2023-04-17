MURRAY – The most recent gubernatorial appointment to the Murray State University Board of Regents failed to be confirmed by the Kentucky Senate last month.
Gov. Andy Beshear appointed Murray businessman Brandon Edmiston to Murray State’s governing board on Jan. 19 earlier this year, and Edmiston was sworn in at the board’s regular quarterly meeting in March. Edmiston was appointed to replace Louisville attorney Sam Aguiar for a term expiring June 30, 2027, since Aguiar was also not confirmed by the Senate during the 2022 legislative session.
State Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray) introduced Senate Resolution 240 to confirm Edmiston to the board, but he said the resolution never made it out of the Committee on Committees, so it was never put up for a vote. He said he didn’t have any particular objection to Edmiston’s appointment, but he had heard concerns about the appointment from several senators and even some House members, who do not not vote on university board appointments, but sometimes provide input.
“I think there were a lot of questions about the appointee involving some past business deals that caused a good number of members in our caucus to have a lot of reservations about his appointment,” Howell said. “I'm the senator for Murray where Murray State is, but I'm not the only senator who takes a strong and active interest in Murray State University. (I heard concerns in) the House as well.
“The appointment approval process is a Senate function; it's not in the House, so they don't do confirmations. But obviously, if a House member has a particular thought on something about an appointment, we're going to listen to what they have to say, and there were some House members that had some problems with this as well. I didn’t particularly have a problem with it, or I wouldn’t have filed the resolution.”
When asked to elaborate on the specifics of other senators’ objections, Howell said that although it wasn’t the only point of contention, the primary cause for concern for most legislators he heard from was several findings by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) that were announced in 2019. According to the CFPB website, the bureau issued a consent order on Nov. 25, 2019, against Edmiston Marketing, LLC (also known as Easy Military Travel) and Edmiston, who was the travel business’s owner and operator.
The CFPB found that Easy Military Travel and Edmiston violated the Consumer Financial Protection Act of 2010 (CFPA) by misrepresenting the true cost of credit for loans for airline tickets. The bureau also found that Easy Military Travel failed to provide certain required disclosures about the terms of credit in violation of the Truth in Lending Act and Regulation Z, and that the business and Edmiston “failed to disclose the total costs of purchasing airline tickets through financing in the course of telemarketing the loans in violation of the Telemarketing Sales Rule.” The action was filed concurrently with a consent order issued against USA Service Finance, LLC (USASF), in which the bureau “found that USASF engaged in deceptive practices in violation of the CFPA by overcharging service members and their families for a debt-cancellation product that was offered in connection with the Easy Military Travel loans for airline tickets, which USASF purchased and serviced,” the CFPB said.
The consent order issued against Easy Military Travel and Edmiston required restitution to service members and their families “who paid the hidden finance charges by imposing a suspended judgment in the amount of $3,468,224.” The consent order also required Easy Military Travel and Edmiston to pay a civil money penalty of $1, and prohibited them from future consumer lending targeted to service members and their families. The suspension of the payment for restitution, as well as the $1 civil penalty, were “based on Easy Military Travel’s and Edmiston’s inability to pay more based on sworn financial statements submitted to the Bureau,” the CFPB said.
“I was excited for the opportunity and being selected by the governor for the position at Murray State,” Edmiston told the Ledger & Times. “However, I'm disappointed in the legislators’ non-confirmation of the appointment and the fact of ‘previous business practices’ or the CFPB probe that resulted in a $1 fine having any bearing on the confirmation.”
In an emailed statement to the Ledger & Times, MSU President Bob Jackson said, “We greatly appreciate Mr. Edmiston's service to the Murray State University Board of Regents, his support of university initiatives and await Gov. Beshear’s next appointment in the near future.”
