MURRAY – The most recent gubernatorial appointment to the Murray State University Board of Regents failed to be confirmed by the Kentucky Senate last month.

Gov. Andy Beshear appointed Murray businessman Brandon Edmiston to Murray State’s governing board on Jan. 19 earlier this year, and Edmiston was sworn in at the board’s regular quarterly meeting in March. Edmiston was appointed to replace Louisville attorney Sam Aguiar for a term expiring June 30, 2027, since Aguiar was also not confirmed by the Senate during the 2022 legislative session.