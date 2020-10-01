LOUISVILLE (KT) — The inspection of an arriving shipment led U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers to uncover 10,500 counterfeit Casio watches.
On Tuesday, a CBP officer in Louisville held a shipment, manifested as Abs watch, watch material, metal for timing. The package was inspected to determine the admissibility of its contents. Casio watches were found inside.
The items were inspected by an import specialist who determined the items were counterfeit. In all, 10,500 watches were seized. If these items were real, the total MSRP for these would have been $682,500. The packages were coming from Hong Kong and were going to a recipient in Laredo, Texas, according to the CBP.
“CBP works around the clock to facilitate trade while keeping our country safe. Ensuring the safety of the public against dangerous merchandise is a top priority for CBP,” said Thomas Mahn, port director, Louisville. “Once again our CBP officers at the Port of Louisville have demonstrated their exceptional skill and superior commodity expertise.”
