LEXINGTON – (KT) A pair of teenagers have been charged, stemming from the murder of a Lexington woman at her home on Monday.
Around 9:30 on Monday morning, Lexington Police say officers responded to a residence on Majestic View where the homeowner, identified as 56-year-old Sabel Jallow was found dead under suspicious circumstances.
Jessica “Nicole” Hoskins, 19, lived at the home with Jallow, where according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Jallow was contracted by an agency as her guardian.
The investigation found that Hoskins and her boyfriend, 19-year old Dalton Carpenter of Paris, were involved in a dispute with Jallow, and Carpenter is accused of causing the traumatic injuries that killed her. The two suspects then fled to Manchester, where they were found, along with Jallow’s SUV, at the home of Hoskins’ mother.
Carpenter and Hoskins are each charged with auto theft, while Carpenter also faces murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Sheriff Patrick Robinson and officers with the Manchester Police Department arrived to help secure the scene. Officers stayed on site for over five hours. Lexington police had requested that the sheriff’s department secure the scene and to hold both subjects until they organized their investigation unit to come to the scene. Both subjects were interviewed later Monday afternoon by authorities on the homicide.
Jallow’s husband said Hoskins did not have permission to take the vehicle.
Carpenter and Hoskins are being held without bond at the Clay County Detention center, pending their return to Lexington, where they will face the charges.
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
