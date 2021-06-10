FRANKFORT (KT) – The Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance has announced residents in 22 more counties can begin applying for Disaster Unemployment Assistance benefits, or DUA, due to severe weather earlier this year.
The move comes after Gov. Andy Beshear announced May 28 that the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, had approved his request to provide individual assistance to residents in 22 additional counties to help them recover from the severe flooding, landslides and mudslides that occurred in the state between Feb. 27 and March 14.
Residents in these counties are eligible to apply for DUA effective immediately: Anderson, Boyd, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.
Residents in Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell counties became eligible to apply for DUA last month as part of President Joe Biden’s major disaster declaration issued April 23.
In order to qualify for DUA, claimants must show that their employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of the disaster, and that they are not otherwise eligible for regular unemployment insurance benefits under state or federal law. Farmers and other self-employed individuals who are traditionally ineligible for unemployment insurance benefits may qualify for DUA.
Applicants should visit the Kentucky Career Center website, kcc.ky.gov, or call (502) 875-0442 to file their initial claim. The deadline to apply for assistance is July 9, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.