A bill hoping to be ‘first step’ in fixing KY’s teacher shortage is moving ahead

FRANKFORT – (TNS) A legislative panel on Tuesday approved a omnibus bill aimed at easing Kentucky’s teacher shortage.
House Bill 319, approved by the House Education Committee, is sponsored by committee chairman State Rep. James Tipton, R-Taylorsville.
It won’t solve the teacher shortage problem, Tipton told fellow lawmakers, but he believes it’s a good “first step” that will make it easier for teachers to go into the teaching profession and keep them in it.
Tipton said the bill would allow a teacher aide or another person who doesn’t have state certification to cover a class when a teacher is absent. It would also allow some people to get interim certification if they have a degree and work experience as long as they work under a mentor teacher.
In a February meeting of the House Education Committee, the Kentucky Department of Education said it is aware of approximately 1,700 openings, Tipton said in a news release. He said while individuals are leaving the profession, the greatest contributing factor still appears to be a decline in those interested in pursuing a career in education.
“While some controversy exists over the actual number of open positions, there’s no denying that we need to do more to attract individuals to our classrooms,” Tipton said in the release. “HB 319 includes some commonsense steps, targeting unnecessary and outdated regulatory requirements, streamlining the process for job searches, and expanding eligibility and scholarship awards through the Teacher Scholarship Program.”
Working conditions, including pay, classroom behavior and paperwork are often cited as reasons for teachers leaving the profession, Tipton said. The bill would require teachers who leave to have exit interviews.
House Bill 319 would adopt the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact, allowing educators who hold a license in any eligible state to be granted an equivalent license in Kentucky.
The measure would also require the Education Professional Standards Board to accept an “eligible for hire” qualification in place of prior employment for specific certification options.
The bill would require the Kentucky Department of Education to establish an online statewide job posting system, streamlining an existing hiring process that often requires educators to apply multiple times in multiple counties. The new system would be contingent on funds being available.
If funds are available, a marketing plan would be developed to recruit students into the teaching profession.
In order to expand the effectiveness of the Teacher Scholarship Program, the bill would eliminate the cap on awards available to individuals. Lawmakers provided $1 million in funding for the scholarship, administered by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority in both years of the current budget. In addition, the proposal would amend scholarship eligibility requirements to include those who have established permanent residency in Kentucky.
Tipton has said lawmakers are focused this legislative session on making existing state programs and resources work more effectively at increasing access to a career in education.
Tipton said the bill would make it easier to get alternative teaching certifications.
“We’re committed to providing the appropriate and responsible legislative solutions, but we’re also looking to the Department of Education, the Council on Postsecondary Education, and the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority to work with us to address this issue,” Tipton said.
State Rep. Josie Raymond, D-Louisville, voted yes, but she said she expected a more robust bill that possibly addressed salaries and loan forgiveness.
“We need to be very urgent in addressing this,” Raymond said.
The bill now goes to the full House of Representatives.
