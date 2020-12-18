LOUISVILLE — AAA Travel expects that the vast majority of Americans will stay home this holiday season. Public health concerns and travel guidance are influencing their decisions not to travel over the year-end holidays, a period that typically sees high demand for vacations and road trips. While AAA expects at least 34 million fewer travelers compared to last year’s holiday season, as many as 84.5 million Americans may still travel from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3, a decline in travel of at least 29%.
“During any other year, many Americans would be using up their vacation days by taking a year-end cruise or oversees trip, but this year we expect more people will be visiting with their families and friends virtually,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central. “More Americans will spend time at home and in quarantine, which we believe will lead to further pent up demand for travel when the Pandemic comes to a close.”
The CDC urges Americans not to travel for the holidays this year, warning that travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. For those who make the personal decision to travel, it is important to understand the risks involved and take steps to keep yourself and others safe. Seek the advice of a trusted travel advisor and refer to AAA’s COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map and TripTik.AAA.com for the latest state and local travel restrictions, and to help determine which rest stops, gas stations, restaurants and hotels are open along your route.
