LOUISVILLE  — Pump prices saw very modest increases or decreases on the week - two cents or less - in the Great Lakes and Central states, with the exception of South Dakota (+6 cents). State averages in the region range between as low as $1.65 in Missouri to as expensive as $2.22 in Illinois. Both of these states rank among the top 10 least and most expensive state averages, respectively, in the country. Compared to a year ago, motorists are seeing pump price savings of roughly 80 – 95 cents.

The region’s refinery utilization rate saw the largest jump of any in the country, increasing by 4%. At 77%, it is also the highest rate among all regions. This contributed to a 300,000-barrel build in inventory in the region, to total 55 million barrels. According to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, gasoline stocks have surpassed year-ago levels (of nearly 48 million barrels).

This week’s average prices: 

•Western Central KY Average  $1.830.

•Average price during the week of May 26, $1.834.

•Average price during the week of June 3, 2019                                               $2.558.

Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas: 

•$1.757        Bowling Green

•$1.750        Elizabethtown

•$2.170        Louisville

•$1.719        Owensboro

•$1.754        Paducah 

On the National Front

The national gas price average is $1.97, just one penny more expensive than last week. Part of the incremental jump can be attributed to increases in gasoline demand, which saw a 7% week-over-week increase. However, demand is still down nearly 25% compared to last year, according to the Energy Information Administration’s latest reports. n

 

