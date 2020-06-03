LOUISVILLE — Pump prices saw very modest increases or decreases on the week - two cents or less - in the Great Lakes and Central states, with the exception of South Dakota (+6 cents). State averages in the region range between as low as $1.65 in Missouri to as expensive as $2.22 in Illinois. Both of these states rank among the top 10 least and most expensive state averages, respectively, in the country. Compared to a year ago, motorists are seeing pump price savings of roughly 80 – 95 cents.
The region’s refinery utilization rate saw the largest jump of any in the country, increasing by 4%. At 77%, it is also the highest rate among all regions. This contributed to a 300,000-barrel build in inventory in the region, to total 55 million barrels. According to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, gasoline stocks have surpassed year-ago levels (of nearly 48 million barrels).
This week’s average prices:
•Western Central KY Average $1.830.
•Average price during the week of May 26, $1.834.
•Average price during the week of June 3, 2019 $2.558.
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
•$1.757 Bowling Green
•$1.750 Elizabethtown
•$2.170 Louisville
•$1.719 Owensboro
•$1.754 Paducah
On the National Front
The national gas price average is $1.97, just one penny more expensive than last week. Part of the incremental jump can be attributed to increases in gasoline demand, which saw a 7% week-over-week increase. However, demand is still down nearly 25% compared to last year, according to the Energy Information Administration’s latest reports. n
