LOUISVILLE — Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are three cents higher this week at $2.878, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average                       $2.878.

Average price during the week of June 1 was                                         $2.846.

Average price during the week of June 8, 2020                                         was $1.927.

 Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas: 

 

$2.786        Bowling Green

$2.789        Elizabethtown

$3.155        Louisville

$2.797        Owensboro

$2.865        Paducah

$2.76          Murray

 

Trend Analysis:

After ten days of stability, the national gas price average increased a penny over the weekend to $3.05. On the week, the majority of states’ (26) gas price averages either increased by one cent or saw no movement. Only two states saw prices increase a nickel or more. Prices are poised to fluctuate in the coming week, especially in light of a recent drop in demand. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported demand decreased from 9.48 million barrels a day to 9.15 million barrels a day for the week ending May 28.  n

 