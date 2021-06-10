LOUISVILLE — Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are three cents higher this week at $2.878, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average $2.878.
Average price during the week of June 1 was $2.846.
Average price during the week of June 8, 2020 was $1.927.
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$2.786 Bowling Green
$2.789 Elizabethtown
$3.155 Louisville
$2.797 Owensboro
$2.865 Paducah
$2.76 Murray
Trend Analysis:
After ten days of stability, the national gas price average increased a penny over the weekend to $3.05. On the week, the majority of states’ (26) gas price averages either increased by one cent or saw no movement. Only two states saw prices increase a nickel or more. Prices are poised to fluctuate in the coming week, especially in light of a recent drop in demand. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported demand decreased from 9.48 million barrels a day to 9.15 million barrels a day for the week ending May 28. n
