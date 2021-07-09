LOUISVILLE — Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are nine cents higher this week at $2.882, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average                       $2.882.

Average price during the week of June 28 was $2.794.

Average price during the week of July 6, 2020                                          was $2.000.

 Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas: 

$2.877        Bowling Green

$2.899        Elizabethtown

$3.119        Louisville

$2.742        Owensboro

$2.775        Paducah

$2.796        Murray

 

Trend Analysis:

The national gas price average has increased 40% since the start of the year, from $2.25 on January 1 to $3.13 today. Motorists could see gas prices increase another 10–20 cents through the end of August, bringing the national average well over $3.25 this summer.  