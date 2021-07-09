LOUISVILLE — Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are nine cents higher this week at $2.882, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average $2.882.
Average price during the week of June 28 was $2.794.
Average price during the week of July 6, 2020 was $2.000.
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$2.877 Bowling Green
$2.899 Elizabethtown
$3.119 Louisville
$2.742 Owensboro
$2.775 Paducah
$2.796 Murray
Trend Analysis:
The national gas price average has increased 40% since the start of the year, from $2.25 on January 1 to $3.13 today. Motorists could see gas prices increase another 10–20 cents through the end of August, bringing the national average well over $3.25 this summer.
